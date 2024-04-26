Walmart Grows Omnichannel Capabilities for Shoppers ‘Seeking Convenience’

Walmart has been expanding its omnichannel capabilities across its three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club.

The company’s people and technology are dedicated to giving customers the opportunity to shop in both retail stores and through eCommerce so they can access what they need “anytime and anywhere,” the retailer said in its annual report released Thursday (April 25).

“Through innovation, we strive to continuously improve a customer-centric experience that seamlessly integrates our eCommerce and retail stores in an omni-channel offering that saves time for our customers,” Walmart said in the report.

The retailer launched its service that lets customers make purchases online and pick them up in stores in 2007, according to the report. Today, among its 10,500 stores worldwide, Walmart now has more than 8,000 pickup locations and 7,800 delivery locations.

Walmart continues to invest in enhancing its omnichannel capabilities and expanding them to include advertising, marketplace and fulfillment services.

“These offerings represent mutually reinforcing pieces of our omni-channel model centered on our customers around the world who are increasingly seeking convenience,” the company said in the report.

The Walmart U.S. segment’s omnichannel services include pickup and delivery, in-home delivery, ship-from-store and digital pharmacy fulfillment options. As of Jan. 31, among its 4,615 locations, the “vast majority” of its stores have pickup locations and more than 4,300 offer same-day delivery.

Walmart International — which operates in 18 countries outside the United States — offers pickup and delivery in most of its markets. As of Jan. 31, among its 5,402 locations, this segment had more than 2,800 pickup locations and 2,900 delivery locations.

The retailer’s membership-only warehouse club segment, Sam’s Club, offers curbside pickup, mobile Scan & Go, ship-from-club and delivery-from-club. It also offers access to merchandise and services that are not offered in its 599 stores through a website and mobile app.

The Scan & Go app, which debuted at some stores in 2016, allows customers to hasten shopping trips and skip the checkout line by scanning UPC barcodes on products as they shop and then showing their digital receipts to employees before exiting the store.

“Consistent with its strategy, Sam’s Club continues to develop technology tools to drive a great member experience,” Walmart said in the report.