Amazon and Walmart Lean Into Platform Plays to Navigate Uncertainty

Highlights
The competitive ground in retail has shifted, and it’s no longer just about who sells the cheapest products or who has the biggest selection.
Amazon is betting on AI-driven automation across B2B and consumer markets, while Walmart is using its scale, stores and logistics to build a hybrid open marketplace.
The future of retail will be built by whoever controls the platforms and systems that enable commerce itself, with Amazon and Walmart vying for supremacy.
The yardstick of retail success is becoming who can best deliver anticipatory and frictionless commerce, not in isolated channels but as orchestrated services.