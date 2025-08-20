Amazon Business Now Serves 8 Million Companies in 11 Countries

Amazon Business now serves more than 8 million organizations globally and generates over $35 billion in annualized gross sales.

As Amazon’s B2B marketplace, Amazon Business offers a variety of products, tools and services designed to meet the needs of businesses of all sizes, Amazon said in a Wednesday (Aug. 20) press release.

Amazon Business operates in 11 countries, and its customers include hundreds of thousands of small businesses as well as 97 of the Fortune 100, 66 of the FTSE 100 and 38 of the DAX-40 companies, according to the release.

“When organizations partner with Amazon Business, they’re not just shopping — they’re streamlining their supply chain while saving time and money through powerful tools designed specifically for business needs,” Shelley Salomon, global vice president for Amazon Business, said in the release.

Launched in the United States 10 years ago, Amazon Business continues to expand and enhance its offerings in response to customer feedback, according to the release.

It now offers business customers 25% more items globally compared to last year, with significant growth in industrial and scientific supplies, professional-grade equipment, healthcare and laboratory materials, education resources and technology, and facility maintenance supplies, the release said.

The selection of products available from small business sellers grew by close to 80%, per the release.

Amazon has invested in delivery stations, sortation centers and transportation hubs to deliver at its fastest speeds yet, and Amazon Business has expanded its direct delivery via pallets to reduce environmental impact and streamline customers’ receipt of orders, according to the release.

“As we celebrate 10 years, we remain focused on innovating for the future, with AI-powered tools for predictive purchasing, enhanced reporting and responsible purchasing,” the company said in a blog post.

When Amazon launched Amazon Business in April 2015, Prentis Wilson, who was vice president of the B2B marketplace at the time, said it was designed to bring the same experience shoppers have on Amazon.com onto a site that is specifically geared to bring benefits to its business customers.

“We think this is an experience that businesses will love and a great opportunity for manufacturers and sellers to reach registered business customers,” Wilson told PYMNTS at the time.

New offerings added by Amazon Business over the past year include a rewards program called Business Prime Rewards and a one-stop invoice payments solution offered in partnership with Melio.

