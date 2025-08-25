AI Agents Take Commerce Beyond the Search Bar

Highlights
Agentic AI is transforming retail and enterprise workflows.
Walmart is a key example, as “super agents” are beginning to replace search bars.
In B2B, firms like Transcard and Infosys are deploying agentic AI to automate vendor onboarding and invoice processing.
Agentic artificial intelligence is embedding itself into everyday shopping and enterprise workflows, turning simple prompts into fully executed tasks and streamlining online interactions that improve customer-facing and supply chain interactions.
