Agentic AI Needs to Solve for Trust Before Conquering B2B

Highlights
Agentic AI for the B2B marketplace takes generative AI further by autonomously executing tasks, but raising concerns about decision-making without human intuition or accountability.
B2B ecosystems are built on deep trust and low risk tolerance; autonomous AI agents challenge this foundation, especially in high-stakes industries like finance and healthcare, where mistakes can be catastrophic.
Rather than full automation, the future of B2B AI likely involves AI agents supporting human decision-makers, with strong guardrails, shared responsibilities and focus on ROI and strategic integration.
The B2B space barely had time to wrap its head around generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) before the next iteration, agentic AI, arrived. And if GenAI jolted the B2B world with its ability to produce language, content and code at scale, agentic AI ups the ante.
