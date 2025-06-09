How Embedded Finance, AI and Automation Are Redefining B2B Payment Networks

Highlights
B2B payments are evolving from fragmented, standalone processes to deeply embedded, automated systems within core business platforms (like billing and procurement software), reducing friction and operational inefficiency.
FinTech and institutional innovations are driving this transformation, with API-first, cloud-native architectures enabling integration, real-time reconciliation and new revenue opportunities through embedded financial services.
AI, automation and embedded credit are redefining expectations, streamlining reconciliation, enhancing decision-making and introducing consumer-style credit options (like BNPL) into the B2B world, reshaping how businesses manage and move money.
Since the inception of the paper check, B2B payments have traditionally gotten the short end of the stick when it came to subsequent innovations in payments.
