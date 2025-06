Walmart is expanding its artificial intelligence (AI) offerings by introducing a new shopping assistant.

Customers can now access the generative AI-powered “Sparky” on the Walmart app, the retail giant said in an Friday (June 6) announcement.

“Sparky helps customers search to find items, synthesize reviews, and offers insights to prepare for any occasion — from looking up current sporting events and finding the right jersey to planning celebrations and picking out the perfect toy,” Walmart said. “For example, all within the Sparky platform, a customer can ask what sports teams are playing that night or check the weather at the beach they’re heading to — and get the perfect outfit recommended.”

In addition to making recommendations, Sparky also provides “instant and comprehensive” answers to product questions, the announcement added, helping customers understand specific features, compare items and make informed choices.

“Soon, Sparky will do even more — giving customers the power to customize their experience, from automatically reordering household essentials to booking services that simplify even the most complex shopping tasks,” the company said.

Walmart said the assistant will be multi-modal (able to understand text, images, audio and video), “seamlessly weaving into customers’ lives to unlock instant access to the products and services they need, whenever and however they shop.”

Walmart is rolling out Sparky at a time when it and rival Amazon are feeling pressure from changing consumer spending habits, as covered here late last month.

“Recent earnings reports have delivered a warning shot for both industry heavyweights,” PYMNTS wrote. “After years of riding the tailwinds of a pandemic-induced shift to digital shopping, both companies now face a slower-growth environment as consumer spending patterns evolve and tariffs threaten price increases on everything from furniture to clothing.”

In the first three months of 2025, Amazon and Walmart posted their weakest quarterly sales growth since before the COVID pandemic: 3.7% for Amazon, 3.2% for Walmart. These numbers barely outpaced inflation and marked a sharp drop from their average growth in past years.

To combat this trend, PYMNTS noted in a separate report last week, both companies are embracing AI innovation, part of a broader trend of retailers rolling out AI assistants.

The PYMNTS Intelligence report “Getting to Know You: How AI Is Shaping the Future of Shopping” shows that retailers are hoping to tap into the increasing consumer interest in AI-powered shopping agents. The report also found that most consumers want to take part in AI shopping journeys on at least some level.