Walmart and Amazon Chase Agentic AI, Robotic Warehouses and Customer Loyalty

Highlights
Amazon and Walmart are investing heavily in AI to transform operations — Amazon with natural language-capable warehouse robots and a $10 billion AI/cloud hub, and Walmart with autonomous personal shopping agents powered by proprietary large language models.
Both retailers are adapting to changing shopper behavior — Walmart with tools for Medicare Advantage users and Amazon by enhancing Prime, with both companies competing for loyalty in an increasingly value- and convenience-driven market.
Amazon is pioneering new product categories through its ZeroOne initiative and expanding AI capabilities with The New York Times content; Walmart is entering FinTech in India via Flipkart’s new lending license, broadening its role beyond retail.
Retailers like Amazon and Walmart don’t just battle for consumer spend in brick-and-mortar or online. They battle everywhere, all the time.
