Walmart Launches Digital Tools to Help Customers Find Benefits-Eligible Products

Walmart added digital tools on its website and app that are designed to help select customers identify over-the-counter (OTC), food and wellness products that can be purchased with their Medicare Advantage supplemental benefits.

The tools include a “benefits program eligible” badge on eligible products, the ability to filter search results to include benefits-eligible items, and a benefits tracker that shows customers how much they have left to spend, the company said in a Wednesday (May 28) press release.

When customers are shopping in-store, they can scan items in the Walmart app to see if the benefits-eligible badge appears, according to the release.

Select customers can unlock this digital experience by adding benefit cards to their Walmart account, the release said.

These digital tools are launching first with NationsBenefits, per the release.

“We saw an opportunity to streamline the health benefits shopping journey, make it easier for customers to discover eligible items, and offer convenient pickup and delivery options that fit their busy schedule,” Ralph Clare, senior vice president of health and wellness merchandising at Walmart U.S., said in the release. “The enhanced shopping experience for health benefits is yet another example of how Walmart is helping customers save money and live better.”

Walmart also said Wednesday that it launched a digital platform called Everyday Health Signals that provides customers who opt in with artificial intelligence-driven insights about how to eat healthier, based on their Walmart.com retail history.

Like the other digital tools, this platform is initially available to Medicare Advantage members with NationsBenefits, according to the release.

These new offerings join several other health-related programs offered by Walmart.

The retailer said Thursday (May 22) that it opened its largest centralized prescription fulfillment facility and plans to add two more. Walmart’s Central Fill pharmacy locations use automation to streamline every step of prescription fulfillment, allowing pharmacists in Walmart stores to devote more time to clinical services.

Walmart also offers Wellness Days that provide free screenings. Since launching this offering in 2014, Wellness Days have provided more than 5 million free screenings, a service that has particularly benefited rural and underserved communities where medical access is limited.

