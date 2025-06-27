Growth of AI Agents Put Corporate Controls to the Test

Highlights
Autonomous AI agents are revolutionizing financial services, transitioning from simple assistants to autonomous actors — raising concerns around privacy, security and governance.
Kathryn McCall of Trustly advocates for “bounded autonomy,” emphasizing internal controls, human oversight, sandbox environments and clear limitations on AI agents’ actions to mitigate risks and ensure accountability before regulators catch up.
In the absence of clear regulation, companies must lead responsibly, ensuring transparency, auditability and ethical guardrails are built into AI systems from the start.
