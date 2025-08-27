10 Years Later, Platforms Still Define the Connected Economy

In 2016, David Evans and Richard Schmalensee published the Harvard Business School Press book, Matchmakers: The New Economics of Multisided Platforms. The book explained what made platforms work, why so many failed, and why the ones that got it right reshaped entire industries. It gave executives, investors and policymakers a framework for understanding how businesses like Uber, Open Table, Airbnb, Visa and Simon Properties had grown by solving the hard problems of connecting members of different groups who can benefit from doing business with each other.