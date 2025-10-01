Gen AI: The Technology That Broke the Adoption Curve

When Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin landed on the Moon in 1969, their giant leap for mankind was also a giant mass of dependencies navigated over eight long years. Saturn V had to work flawlessly. Navigation systems had to process more than they ever did, and more than some thought they could handle. Tracking stations had to stay in perfect sync. Astronauts had to rehearse every possible failure scenario. Washington had to keep writing more and more checks to meet President Kennedy’s promise of putting a man on the moon. Break one link in that chain at any moment, and the entire mission would collapse.