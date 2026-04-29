The Data Moat Is Getting an AI Upgrade

Highlights
Data’s real advantage now comes from a “context layer” (metadata, governance, domain knowledge) that allows AI to interpret and act on data effectively.
AI is transforming operations and decision-making with dynamic, real-time insights, as well as accelerating development cycles and enabling more personalized, adaptive customer experiences.
The data landscape is expanding and integrating diverse structured and unstructured data, pushing firms to prioritize maintaining quality, governance and human oversight.
Watch more: What’s Next in Payments With Billtrust’s Ahsan Shah
Ahsan Shah, SVP of analytics and AI at Billtrust, offering AI-powered solutions help finance organizations streamline and optimize accounts receivable.