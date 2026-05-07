Overcharged and Underserved: Remitly’s New CEO Sees a Big Opening in Cross-Border Payments
Watch more: Need to Know With Remitly’s Sebastian Gunningham
PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster is one of the world’s leading experts in payments innovation and the digital economy, advising multinational companies and sitting on boards of emerging AI, HealthTech and real-time payments firms, including as a non-executive director on the board of Sezzle, a publicly traded BNPL provider. In 2009, she founded PYMNTS.com, a top media platform covering innovation in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Webster is also the author of the NEXT newsletter and a co-founder of Market Platform Dynamics, specializing in driving and monetizing innovation across industries.
Sebastian Gunningham is the of Remitly, an international payments company that uses digital channels, including mobile phones, to send money internationally.