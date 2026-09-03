Nasdaq Verafin Takes the Fraud Fight to the Dark Web
Banks often don’t see a fraud scheme until money has left the account, and then it’s too late. A stolen check, compromised card or banking credential may already have circulated among criminals, giving fraud teams little time to intervene.
Colin Parsons is head of fraud product strategy at Nasdaq Verafin, where he focuses on fraud detection and prevention for financial institutions.
Eli Dominitz is CEO of Q6 Cyber, a cyber intelligence firm focused on identifying fraud and financial threats through activity in online criminal networks.