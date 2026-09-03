Debit Dominates as Low-Income Consumers Guard Cash Flow

Highlights
PYMNTS Intelligence found that 37% of Labor Economy consumers are needs-focused shoppers, compared with 26% of higher earners.
Just 20% of Labor Economy consumers prioritize quality and convenience, versus 30% of higher earners.
The gap puts more pressure on merchants to deliver savings at the point of purchase rather than rely on premium features or rewards that pay off later.
For merchants selling to low-wage consumers, the competition isn’t simply over who offers the lowest price. It’s over whether the purchase can clear a tight household budget in the first place.