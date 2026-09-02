House Bill Would Rewrite CFPB Supervision and Enforcement Rules

Highlights
New legislation that proposes to reshape the CFPB indicates the bank-supervision threshold would rise from $10 billion to $30 billion and be adjusted periodically after 2031.
Some banks above the threshold could elect supervision by their prudential regulator, while the CFPB’s nonbank authority would operate under revised statutory standards.
The legislation separately addresses small-dollar credit, earned wage access, BNPL, regulatory guidance and consumer complaints.
House Republicans are proposing a rewrite of the statutory framework that governs how the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau makes rules, supervises financial institutions and brings enforcement actions.