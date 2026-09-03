Lawmakers Test the Rules for AI Agents That Move Money

Highlights
At a House Financial Services Committee hearing on Wednesday (Sept. 2), Circle’s Heath Tarbert said AI agents require programmable payment rails that operate around the clock.
Lawmakers pressed Circle on smart-contract settlement and the identity controls needed when software initiates transactions.
NYSE’s tokenization plans and banks’ interest in tokenized deposits point to multiple regulated approaches to moving money on blockchain infrastructure.
Artificial intelligence (AI) agents, stablecoins and tokenized securities put some of the mechanics of digital finance before lawmakers Wednesday (Sept. 2), including how software-driven transactions will be authorized and settled.