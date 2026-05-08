Video: Platforms That Own Payments Own More of the Customer
Watch more: Need to Know With Maverick Payments’ Rachel Costello
Rachel Costello is vice president of Platform Growth at Maverick Payments, a leading full service payments provider. In this role, she scales embedded payments, the marketplace and Maverick’s platform by aligning brand, demand and revenue across the full funnel. Maverick’s Vertical SaaS Partner Program is powered by a single API, white label payments platform and infrastructure that enables vertical SaaS providers to own the customer experience while Maverick manages risk, compliance and underwriting to deliver speed, control and transparency.