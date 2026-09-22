Crocs Puts One AI Agent in Charge of Sales and Service

Highlights
Crocs’s old chatbot sent 80% of its conversations to a human while the service team fielded 178,000 inquiries a month, so the company replaced it with a single agent that handles product search, sizing, order tracking, returns and checkout in one chat.
Rivet looks like one assistant to shoppers but runs as several specialized agents under one coordinator, a design that let Crocs add phone support in seven weeks by reusing what it built for chat.
Retailers now rank AI shopping assistants as their top digital investment, yet only 24% of Americans would let an agent shop and pay for them.
A shopper looking for a birthday gift for a nephew opens a chat on Crocs.com, asks for ideas, checks whether a size will fit and wants to know how to return it if it doesn’t. Until this year, that meant bouncing between a product page, an FAQ and a support queue. Crocs now wants the whole exchange to happen in one conversation with Rivet, its new artificial intelligence (AI) agent.