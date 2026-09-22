Visa Says Small Merchants Could Move Faster on AI Shopping
Watch more: Need to Know With Visa’s Sara Craven
PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster is one of the world’s leading experts in payments innovation and the digital economy, advising multinational companies and sitting on boards of emerging AI, healthtech and real-time payments firms. In 2009, she founded PYMNTS.com, a top media platform covering innovation in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Webster is also the author of the NEXT newsletter and a co-founder of Market Platform Dynamics, specializing in driving and monetizing innovation across industries.
Sara Craven is general manager of Verifi/ANET at Visa, where she oversees businesses focused on payment acceptance and dispute management.