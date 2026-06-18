87% of Merchants Say Checkout Still Falls Short
For the “Global Digital Shopping Index: Merchant Edition,” a PYMNTS Intelligence report commissioned by Visa Acceptance Solutions, PYMNTS surveyed 1,185 retail merchants across the U.S., Brazil and the UAE to see how they are preparing for the next phase of digital shopping. The findings show a market moving fast, with merchant apps gaining ground, checkout gaps still widespread and AI agents creating a new visibility challenge for retailers and payment providers.