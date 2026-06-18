Cover for the June 2026 edition of the PYMNTS Intelligence and Visa Acceptance Solutions Global Digital Shopping Index: Merchant Edition. Digital shopping is evolving as merchants view AI agents as an opportunity, but most lack the tools to track agent-driven sales.

87% of Merchants Say Checkout Still Falls Short

Global Digital Shopping Index: Merchant Edition

For the Global Digital Shopping Index: Merchant Edition,” a PYMNTS Intelligence report commissioned by Visa Acceptance Solutions, PYMNTS surveyed 1,185 retail merchants across the U.S., Brazil and the UAE to see how they are preparing for the next phase of digital shopping. The findings show a market moving fast, with merchant apps gaining ground, checkout gaps still widespread and AI agents creating a new visibility challenge for retailers and payment providers.

Inside the June Index
  • Merchant-owned apps are becoming a stronger sales channel than websites and stores. More merchants report sales growth through their own apps than any other channel measured.
  • Most merchants see room for improvement in checkout. Many also worry their current payment technology may not keep up with market needs over the next three years.
  • AI agents are coming faster than many merchants are prepared for. Most merchants expect agents to influence shopping, payments and loyalty, but few can clearly identify AI-driven traffic and purchases today.

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