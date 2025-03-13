Bridging the Gap: Helping Acquirers Meet Evolving Merchant Demands

Merchants Look to Acquirers as Key Partners for Payment Innovation

Successful merchants provide what consumers want: seamless, feature-rich shopping across channels and devices. This is where acquirers enter the picture. Merchants use these financial institutions as partners for processing credit and debit card transactions and fueling payment innovations. PYMNTS Intelligence’s latest research examines how acquirers can meet the evolving demands of the merchants they serve.

Read more in “Bridging the Gap: Helping Acquirers Meet Evolving Merchant Demands,” a PYMNTS Intelligence report commissioned by Visa Acceptance Solutions.

Inside the March Study
  • 66%: Share of acquirers that offer tokenized payments solutions
  • 95%: Portion of acquirers that say the complexity of multiple sales channels is a barrier for merchants
  • 42%: Share of acquirers that note an increase in fraud within the last 12 months

    Subscribe to our daily newsletter, PYMNTS Today.

    By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

    Global Digital Shopping Report

    2025 Global Digital Shopping Index: U.S. Edition
    The 2025 Global Digital Shopping Index: The Rise of the Mobile Window Shopper and What It Means for Payments
    2024 Global Digital Shopping Index: Saudi Arabia
    2024 Global Digital Shopping Index: Mexico Edition
    2024 Global Digital Shopping Index: UAE Edition
    2024 Global Digital Shopping Index: Brazil Edition
    2024 Global Digital Shopping Index: SMB Edition
    2024 Global Digital Shopping Index: U.K. Edition
    2024 Global Digital Shopping Index: U.S. Edition
    The 2024 Global Digital Shopping Index