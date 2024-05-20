What Are Merchants in Mexico Doing to Boost In-Store Sales?

2024 Global Digital Shopping Index: Mexico Edition

Nearly half of consumers in Mexico shop in-store without using digital shopping features — but merchants hear their customers’ cries for a better experience and are planning to add many. PYMNTS Intelligence’s latest 33-page report, the “2024 Global Digital Shopping Index: Mexico Edition,” commissioned by Visa Acceptance Solutions, features eight charts that provide a blueprint for merchants in Mexico to increase customer satisfaction and drive revenue.

Inside the May Playbook
  • 62%: Share of digital shopping features consumers want but cannot use at merchants in Mexico
  • 46%: Share of consumers in Mexico who most recently shopped in-store without digital features
  • 28%: Share of consumers in Mexico who enhance their in-store shopping with digital features

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