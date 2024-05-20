What Are Merchants in Mexico Doing to Boost In-Store Sales?

Nearly half of consumers in Mexico shop in-store without using digital shopping features — but merchants hear their customers’ cries for a better experience and are planning to add many. PYMNTS Intelligence’s latest 33-page report, the “2024 Global Digital Shopping Index: Mexico Edition,” commissioned by Visa Acceptance Solutions, features eight charts that provide a blueprint for merchants in Mexico to increase customer satisfaction and drive revenue.