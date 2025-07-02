More Than One in Three Shoppers In Australia Use One-Click Checkout, Over Twice the Global Average

Global Digital Shopping Index: Australia Edition

Phones are taking center stage in how Australian consumers shop, including in physical stores. In fact, 43% of Australian shoppers made their most recent purchase using a mobile device. PYMNTS Intelligence’s latest research, “The 2025 Global Digital Shopping Index: Australia Edition,” commissioned by Visa Acceptance Solutions, offers a playbook for Australian merchants ready to embrace the mobile-first shopper. Read it now.

In this report, learn:
  • How merchants in Australia perform with cross-channel shopping amid strong consumer demand.
  • How to incentivize Australian shoppers to use their mobile phones more frequently for purchases.
  • What Australian merchants think about new payment technologies.

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