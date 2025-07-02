More Than One in Three Shoppers In Australia Use One-Click Checkout, Over Twice the Global Average
Phones are taking center stage in how Australian consumers shop, including in physical stores. In fact, 43% of Australian shoppers made their most recent purchase using a mobile device. PYMNTS Intelligence’s latest research, “The 2025 Global Digital Shopping Index: Australia Edition,” commissioned by Visa Acceptance Solutions, offers a playbook for Australian merchants ready to embrace the mobile-first shopper. Read it now.