Report: 1 in 5 US Consumers Now Shop In-Store the Way They Shop Online

Digital features once limited to online shopping also make in-store experiences more satisfying, and merchants that offer a familiar digital experience in the store stand to get more consumer spend. This according to the “2024 Global Digital Shopping Index: U.S. Edition,” a collaboration with Visa Acceptance Solutions, which examines the features that drive customer satisfaction, including payments, from a survey of 2,447 consumers and 588 merchants.