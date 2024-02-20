Report: 1 in 5 US Consumers Now Shop In-Store the Way They Shop Online

2024 Global Digital Shopping Index: U.S. Edition

Digital features once limited to online shopping also make in-store experiences more satisfying, and merchants that offer a familiar digital experience in the store stand to get more consumer spend. This according to the “2024 Global Digital Shopping Index: U.S. Edition,” a collaboration with Visa Acceptance Solutions, which examines the features that drive customer satisfaction, including payments, from a survey of 2,447 consumers and 588 merchants.

Inside the February Playbook
  • 65%: Share of Click-and-Mortar™ shoppers experiencing an increase in customer satisfaction over those who shop with no digital assistance in the U.S.
  • 76%: Portion of shoppers in the U.S. who want the ability to use their preferred payment method
  • 24%: Portion of digital features that consumers want but fail to find from a lack of knowledge

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