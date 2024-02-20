Click-and-Mortar™ Shoppers Change How Merchants Use Digital to Grow Sales

The 2024 Global Digital Shopping Index

Consumers no longer think of channels, just shopping, and shoppers now think of the physical store as an extension of their digital experience. This emerging shopper profile — the Click-and-Mortar™ shopper — wants the same digital experience when shopping in the store as they do on the couch at home. They give preference to merchants that offer that digital-assist in-store. Nearly 4 in 10 consumers now fit the Click-and-Mortar™ shopper profile, making it the fastest growing shopper segment worldwide.

The “2024 Global Digital Shopping Index: The Rise of the Click-and-Mortar™ Shopper and What It Means for Merchants” is a PYMNTS Intelligence report, commissioned by Visa Acceptance Solutions, that draws on insights from a survey of 13,904 consumers and 3,512 merchants across seven countries as well as years of historical data to explore how merchants can capitalize on this growing trend.

Inside the February Index
  • 45%: Share of millennials who have adopted the Click-and-Mortar™ shopping model
  • 57%: Share of parents with children at home who pursue Click-and-Mortar™ shopping experiences
  • 7: Average number of additional digital features that merchants who anticipate revenue growth offer compared to merchants not expecting revenue growth

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