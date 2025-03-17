Mobile-First Consumers Are Key to SMB Sales Growth

Today’s shoppers constantly reach for their phones to browse and buy. Capturing these mobile-first consumers is central to growth for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). One key step is ensuring seamless checkouts, something that third-party solutions can support. PYMNTS Intelligence’s latest research examines the state of play for SMBs in the evolving digital shopping arena.

Read more in “Global Digital Shopping Index: SMB Edition,” commissioned by Visa Acceptance Solutions,