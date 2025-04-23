Shoppers In Brazil Use Mobile Devices for Most Purchases

More than 6 in 10 Brazilian shoppers used a mobile phone for their latest retail purchase. Younger consumers and parents were the most likely to do so, but mobile shopping rates are high across the board, even with baby boomers and seniors. PYMNTS Intelligence’s latest research offers a playbook for Brazilian merchants ready to embrace the mobile-first shopper.

Read more in “Global Digital Shopping Index: Brazil Edition,” commissioned by Visa Acceptance Solutions,