2024 Global Digital Shopping Index: Saudi Arabia

In Saudi Arabia, shopping culture has historically centered large malls and department stores, yet it is moving swiftly in a digital direction. PYMNTS Intelligence’s latest report, “2024 Global Digital Shopping Index: Saudi Arabia Edition,” commissioned by Visa Acceptance Solutions, explores why nearly twice as many consumers shop in-store with digital features than without and how merchants can best lead in this digital future.

  • 66%: Average increase in satisfaction among Click-and-Mortar™ shoppers in Saudi Arabia, compared to those who choose traditional in-store shoppers
  • 71%: Share of consumers in Saudi Arabia who want merchants to offer price matching
  • 55%: Share of consumers in Saudi Arabia who prefer Click-and-Mortar™ shopping

