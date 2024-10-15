Saudi Arabia Takes Global Leadership Role in Click-and-Mortar™ Shopping

In Saudi Arabia, shopping culture has historically centered large malls and department stores, yet it is moving swiftly in a digital direction. PYMNTS Intelligence’s latest report, “2024 Global Digital Shopping Index: Saudi Arabia Edition,” commissioned by Visa Acceptance Solutions, explores why nearly twice as many consumers shop in-store with digital features than without and how merchants can best lead in this digital future.