New Study: Click-and-Mortar™ Shopping Expands by 49% In Brazil

Despite the tremendous growth in Click-and-Mortar™ shopping in Brazil over the last three years, the country’s retailers don’t offer 39% of the features that consumers want. PYMNTS Intelligence’s latest study, the “2024 Global Digital Shopping Index: Brazil Edition” commissioned by Visa Acceptance Solutions, draws on insights from 2,200 consumers and 622 merchants to reveal what Brazil’s merchants need to know to drive consumer satisfaction and loyalty.