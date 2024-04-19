New Study: Click-and-Mortar™ Shopping Expands by 49% In Brazil

2024 Global Digital Shopping Index: Brazil Edition

Despite the tremendous growth in Click-and-Mortar™ shopping in Brazil over the last three years, the country’s retailers don’t offer 39% of the features that consumers want. PYMNTS Intelligence’s latest study, the “2024 Global Digital Shopping Index: Brazil Edition”  commissioned by Visa Acceptance Solutions, draws on insights from 2,200 consumers and 622 merchants to reveal what Brazil’s merchants need to know to drive consumer satisfaction and loyalty.

Inside the April Playbook
  • 46%: Portion of high-income shoppers who use Click-and-Mortar™ shopping features; this peaks for low-income shoppers, with 53% adopting these strategies
  • 74%: Rise in satisfaction scores among Brazil’s Click-and-Mortar™ shoppers compared to in-store-only shoppers
  • 7: Average number of the 21 digital shopping features merchants in Brazil already offer that consumers cannot find

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