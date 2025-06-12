Singapore Has Some of the World’s Top Mobile Shoppers and Leads in a Cross-Channel Experience

Global Digital Shopping Index: Singapore Edition

Consumers in Singapore are among the top mobile shoppers globally, making on average nearly two-thirds of their retail purchases using mobile devices. The country’s merchants have embraced key mobile shopping innovations, but many, especially small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), worry about keeping up with payments technologies. PYMNTS Intelligence’s latest research, “The 2025 Global Digital Shopping Index: Singapore Edition,” was commissioned by Visa Acceptance Solutions and offers a mobile-first playbook for retailers in Singapore.

Inside the June Playbook
  • 65% of Singaporean consumers used phones as part of their latest retail purchase.
  • 82% of Singaporean merchants offer cross-channel shopping.
  • 32% of Singaporean consumers used a third-party, one-click checkout option for their last online purchase.

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