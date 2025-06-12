Singapore Has Some of the World’s Top Mobile Shoppers and Leads in a Cross-Channel Experience
Consumers in Singapore are among the top mobile shoppers globally, making on average nearly two-thirds of their retail purchases using mobile devices. The country’s merchants have embraced key mobile shopping innovations, but many, especially small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), worry about keeping up with payments technologies. PYMNTS Intelligence’s latest research, “The 2025 Global Digital Shopping Index: Singapore Edition,” was commissioned by Visa Acceptance Solutions and offers a mobile-first playbook for retailers in Singapore.