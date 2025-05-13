Global Digital Shopping Index - UAE edition

Two in Three UAE shoppers Use Their Mobile Phone for Retail Purchases
UAE consumers lead in mobile shopping, with 67% using a mobile device for their latest purchase. Younger consumers and parents are the most likely to do so, but mobile shopping rates are high across the board. PYMNTS Intelligence’s latest research offers a playbook for merchants in the UAE in the mobile-first era. Read it now.
• 67% of UAE consumers used phones as part of their latest retail purchase
• 53% of UAE consumers want to use cross-channel shopping
• 32% of UAE shoppers used biometric authentication for their latest online transaction