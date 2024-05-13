UAE Shopper Analysis Shows Potential Threat of Digital Stagnation

The United Arab Emirates boasts a robust digital market, with 89% of retail shoppers leveraging digital tools in physical stores and the second highest ranking in customer satisfaction among the six countries studied. A new 31-page PYMNTS Intelligence report, “2024 Global Digital Shopping Index: UAE Edition,” commissioned by Visa Acceptance Solutions, examines the state of digital shopping in this country where merchants are challenged to keep pace with shopper’s digital needs.