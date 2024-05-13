UAE Shopper Analysis Shows Potential Threat of Digital Stagnation

2024 Global Digital Shopping Index: UAE Edition

The United Arab Emirates boasts a robust digital market, with 89% of retail shoppers leveraging digital tools in physical stores and the second highest ranking in customer satisfaction among the six countries studied. A new 31-page PYMNTS Intelligence report, “2024 Global Digital Shopping Index: UAE Edition,” commissioned by Visa Acceptance Solutions, examines the state of digital shopping in this country where merchants are challenged to keep pace with shopper’s digital needs.

Inside the May Playbook
  • 71%: Portion of UAE consumers who used digital features to enhance their last shopping experience
  • 43%: Share of UAE consumers who have adopted Click-and-Mortar™ strategies
  • 55%: Portion of grocery shoppers in the UAE who purchase in-store without digital aids

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