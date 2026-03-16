Acquirers Say Payments Rails Are Ready for AI Shopping Agents—But the Market Isn’t

How Acquirers Prepare for Agentic Commerce: Acquirers in Brazil, the UAE, and U.S.

How Acquirers Prepare for Agentic Commerce,” a new PYMNTS Intelligence report commissioned by Visa Acceptance Solutions, finds that while many acquirers believe existing payments infrastructure can support agent-led commerce, real-world adoption still hinges on solving practical hurdles such as merchant integration costs, legacy systems and trust around fraud, identity and liability.

Download the full report to see what acquirers say it will take to move agentic commerce from technical possibility to everyday reality.

Inside the March Report
  • Most acquirers say they are prepared to support seamless shopping across channels. But many merchants still face cost, legacy systems and integration hurdles that slow deployment.
  • Acquirers largely believe agentic commerce can be built on existing payment infrastructure. Even so, many say progress depends on clearer regulation, stronger identity standards and better-defined rules around liability.
  • Acquirers are prioritizing the tools that make automated commerce safer and easier to govern. That includes fraud controls, identity verification and the systems needed to manage agent-led transactions with confidence.

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