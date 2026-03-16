How Acquirers Prepare for Agentic Commerce: Acquirers in Brazil, the UAE, and U.S.

Download the full report to see what acquirers say it will take to move agentic commerce from technical possibility to everyday reality.
Acquirers Say Payments Rails Are Ready for AI Shopping Agents—But the Market Isn’t
“How Acquirers Prepare for Agentic Commerce,” a new PYMNTS Intelligence report commissioned by Visa Acceptance Solutions, finds that while many acquirers believe existing payments infrastructure can support agent-led commerce, real-world adoption still hinges on solving practical hurdles such as merchant integration costs, legacy systems and trust around fraud, identity and liability.