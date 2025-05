Mexico’s Mobile Shift Reveals Untapped Retail Opportunities

Mexican consumers are leaning into mobile shopping, with 47% using a mobile device for their latest purchase. Young consumers were the most likely to do so, led by millennials at 52%, but even 41% of baby boomers and seniors did so. PYMNTS Intelligence’s latest research, “The 2025 Global Digital Shopping Index: Mexico Edition,” was commissioned by Visa Acceptance Solutions and offers a mobile-first playbook for merchants in Mexico.