New Report: To Compete, Small Businesses Must Sharpen Use of Digital Shopping Features

2024 Global Digital Shopping Index: SMB Edition

In the U.S., 70% of consumers report higher satisfaction at large merchants than SMBs — and this is a worldwide trend, according to the “2024 Global Digital Shopping Index: SMB Edition,” a PYMNTS Intelligence study commissioned by Visa Acceptance Solutions, which draws on insights from 13,904 consumers and 3,512 merchants across seven countries to uncover what it will take for SMBs to make up ground in the global retail landscape.

Inside the March Study
  • 40%: Portion of digital shopping features that U.S. SMBs provide that consumers want but cannot find
  • 46%: Portion of SMBs in the UAE that only use digital channels to sell retail products
  • 14: Average number of digital features retail SMBs offer and plan to enhance

    First Name*

    Last Name*

    Title*

    Company*

    Country*

    Work Email*

    BY COMPLETING THIS FORM, I HAVE READ AND ACKNOWLEDGED THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS.

    Global Digital Shopping Index

    How Acquirers Prepare for Agentic Commerce: Acquirers in Brazil, the UAE, and U.S.
    Global Digital Shopping Index: Australia Edition
    Global Digital Shopping Index: Singapore Edition
    Global Digital Shopping Index: Mexico Edition - May 2025
    Global Digital Shopping Index: UAE edition
    Global Digital Shopping Index: Brazil Edition
    Global Digital Shopping Index: UK Edition
    Global Digital Shopping Index: SMB Edition
    Merchants Look to Acquirers as Key Partners for Payment Innovation
    2025 Global Digital Shopping Index: U.S. Edition
    The 2025 Global Digital Shopping Index: The Rise of the Mobile Window Shopper and What It Means for Payments
    2024 Global Digital Shopping Index: Saudi Arabia
    2024 Global Digital Shopping Index: Mexico Edition
    2024 Global Digital Shopping Index: UAE Edition
    2024 Global Digital Shopping Index: Brazil Edition
    2024 Global Digital Shopping Index: U.K. Edition
    2024 Global Digital Shopping Index: U.S. Edition
    The 2024 Global Digital Shopping Index
    2023 Global Digital Shopping Index: India Edition
    2023 Global Digital Shopping Index: UAE Edition
    2023 Global Digital Shopping Index: Mexico Edition
    2023 Global Digital Shopping Index: Brazil Edition
    2023 Global Digital Shopping Index: United Kingdom Edition
    How Digital Can Help SMBs Punch Above Their Weight
    2023 Global Digital Shopping Index: U.S. Edition
    2023 Global Digital Shopping Index
    2022 Global Digital Shopping Index: UAE Edition
    2022 Global Digital Shopping Playbook: Mexico Edition
    2022 Global Digital Shopping Playbook: U.K. Edition
    2022 Global Digital Shopping Playbook: Brazil Edition
    2022 Global Digital Shopping Playbook: Australia Edition
    2022 Global Digital Shopping Index: SMB Edition
    2022 Global Digital Shopping Index
    2022 Global Digital Shopping Playbook: U.S. Edition
    2022 Global Digital Shopping Index: The Digital Transformation Of Retail And The Consumer Shopping Experience
    Global Digital Shopping Index: SMB Edition
    Global Digital Shopping - Brazil
    Global Digital Shopping - United Kingdom
    The Global Digital Shopping Index: Australia Edition
    Global Digital Shopping