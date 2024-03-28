New Report: To Compete, Small Businesses Must Sharpen Use of Digital Shopping Features

In the U.S., 70% of consumers report higher satisfaction at large merchants than SMBs — and this is a worldwide trend, according to the “2024 Global Digital Shopping Index: SMB Edition,” a PYMNTS Intelligence study commissioned by Visa Acceptance Solutions, which draws on insights from 13,904 consumers and 3,512 merchants across seven countries to uncover what it will take for SMBs to make up ground in the global retail landscape.