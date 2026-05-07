Amazon Bets Logistics Is the New Cloud

Highlights
Amazon launched Amazon Supply Chain Services (ASCS), opening its internal logistics network to outside businesses, much like AWS did for cloud computing.
Amazon’s edge lies less in trucks and warehouses than in its logistics data and optimization capabilities, using scale and visibility to improve efficiency across inventory and delivery networks.
ASCS could reshape the logistics industry by making fast, integrated, data-driven fulfillment the baseline expectation, putting pressure on traditional logistics and retail incumbents.
Amazon is turning another internal capability into a commercial product. This time, the asset is logistics.