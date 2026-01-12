Legacy Business Models Break
“Your margin is my opportunity” was Jeff Bezos’s way of describing Amazon’s hunger for bloated profit pools. In 2026, the real question isn’t whether margins get attacked, but who gets to turn whose margin into whose opportunity as consumers, enterprises and their agents decide how they want interactions to work, what information they are willing to share and where costs ultimately land.
From Bezos to agents: who owns the opportunity.
Bezos popularized “your margin is my opportunity” to capture Amazon’s strategy of using technology, scale and obsessive customer focus to attack incumbents’ profit pools and pass much of that surplus back to customers in the form of lower prices and better experiences.