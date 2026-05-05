Tech Giants Just Made Every Business Their Business

Highlights
Amazon, Anthropic and OpenAI all launched major initiatives May 4 that signal a shift from selling tech to individual firms toward deploying solutions across entire networks of companies at once.
This “portfolio-level” model aims to accelerate AI adoption by embedding tools across dozens or hundreds of companies simultaneously.
The trend could point toward consolidation and platform dominance, where enterprises rely on fewer, deeply integrated Big Tech ecosystems.
Enterprise services can change forever in an instant, at least in today’s digital era.
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