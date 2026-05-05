Tech Giants Just Made Every Business Their Business

The trend could point toward consolidation and platform dominance, where enterprises rely on fewer, deeply integrated Big Tech ecosystems.

This “portfolio-level” model aims to accelerate AI adoption by embedding tools across dozens or hundreds of companies simultaneously.

Amazon, Anthropic and OpenAI all launched major initiatives May 4 that signal a shift from selling tech to individual firms toward deploying solutions across entire networks of companies at once.

Enterprise services can change forever in an instant, at least in today’s digital era.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

On Monday (May 4), businesses from mid-market to Main Street and the Fortune 50, potentially witnessed such a change.

The change, visible in announcements from Amazon, Anthropic and OpenAI, signaled the growing emergence of a top-down software and corporate services deployment model. It’s one where technology is no longer sold to one enterprise at a time but rather distributed across entire networks of companies in a single stroke. It represents a playbook that could reshape how software is bought, implemented and competed over.

Amazon announced Monday the launch of its Amazon Supply Chain Services (ASCS), a new business-focused offering modeled on the strategic DNA of its Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud business that opens the company’s formidable freight, distribution, fulfillment and parcel shipping tools to businesses of all types and sizes.

OpenAI announced Monday that it raised $4 billion for a venture known as The Deployment Company, designed to get businesses to adopt its artificial intelligence tools. The initiative is backed by several investment firms, with the deal valuing the company at $10 billion. Partners for OpenAI’s new joint venture will reportedly get access to more than 2,000 portfolio companies and clients.

Not to be outdone, OpenAI rival Anthropic also announced Monday the launch of its own new venture focused on selling AI tools to enterprise companies, in partnership with Goldman Sachs, investment firm Blackstone and private equity group Hellman & Friedman. The Anthropic initiative will help companies embed Anthropic’s Claude AI model into their businesses.

Advertisement: Scroll to Continue

Individually, these announcements might read as incremental expansions of already dominant platforms. Taken together, they could signal something more structural.

See also: ERP Data Can Fuel Enterprise AI. So Why Won’t Vendors Let It?

The Rise of Portfolio-Level Technology Adoption

For much of their history, enterprise technology sales have been defined by bottom-up friction. Vendors pursued individual contracts, navigated bespoke integrations and tailored deployments to each client’s needs. Even the most successful software-as-a-service companies typically scaled through accumulation.

What OpenAI and Anthropic are now pursuing breaks that paradigm. By structuring joint ventures with private equity firms and large corporate groups, they are effectively turning portfolios into distribution channels. A single agreement can unlock deployment across dozens—or even hundreds—of companies simultaneously.

It’s pointed at a real problem. Organizational readiness is the most cited barrier to AI adoption at large companies. More than 71% of executives at companies with at least $1 billion in yearly revenue named it as the chief limit on AI performance, according to research by PYMNTS Intelligence. Just 11% said the technology itself is the main obstacle.

Neither of the AI firms stayed still after their enterprise announcements. FIS and Anthropic announced Monday that they developed a Financial Crimes AI Agent and plan to build additional AI agents for bank-grade operations. Meanwhile, on Tuesday (May 5), OpenAI launched a finance-focused agentic AI partnership with professional services network PwC.

In the same vein, PYMNTS wrote in April about the way enterprises are rethinking their AI spending as companies shift their pricing practices.

“AI tools that embedded themselves inside engineering workflows as productivity aids are now line items with variable, consumption-driven costs,” the report said. “Enterprises that adopted them at scale without modeling actual usage are finding invoices that don’t match budgets.”

Read also: CFOs Turn to AI Harnesses as Agentic Capabilities Scale

Tech Giants Are Rewriting the Traditional Economics of Scale

If the traditional SaaS era was characterized by a proliferation of specialized tools, the new model points toward consolidation. When deployment decisions are made at the portfolio level, the incentive is to minimize fragmentation. Fewer vendors, deeper integrations and broader platforms become the default. This can create a winner-take-most dynamic.

What is emerging is a tech landscape that is similar to the enterprise cloud landscape, where solutions are infrastructure-driven and not point-based.

Amazon, at least, is trying that same playbook all over again with its new logistics offering. The company’s move to open its logistics and supply chain services to non-platform businesses suggests an ambition to become the operating system not just for computing, but for physical commerce.

In practical terms, this means enterprises may increasingly outsource entire functional layers such as customer service, procurement optimization, forecasting, compliance monitoring and more, to Big Tech platforms. The differentiation would then shift from owning technology to orchestrating it effectively.

In related news, PYMNTS wrote in April that many small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) have stopped trying to compete with Amazon on delivery speed.

“The fact facing Main Street business owners is that, beyond a certain point, incremental gains in speed can require disproportionate increases in cost and operational complexity,” the report said.

For all PYMNTS B2B coverage, subscribe to the daily B2B Newsletter.