CFOs Turn to AI Harnesses as Agentic Capabilities Scale

Highlights
Instead of just informing decisions, agentic AI systems can now carry out tasks (e.g., reconciliations, reporting, transactions), making governance and control a top priority for CFOs.
The “agentic AI harness” is critical for control and defines what AI can access and do, enforces permissions, logs actions and ensures human oversight.
Early agentic gains are seen in areas like financial planning, reporting and reconciliation, where goals and data are clearly defined — while vague “AI transformation” efforts tend to underdeliver.
The office of the CFO is swimming in a sea of AI innovation. And as earnings calls from players like Visa and marketplace announcements from firms like Square and Ramp this week alone reveal, agentic artificial intelligence is moving from frontier technology to operational table stakes.