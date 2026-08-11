Stripe’s First Employee Built a Bank to Fix Payments’ Messy Last Mile
Watch more: Digital Shift With Increase’s Darragh Buckley
PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster is one of the world’s leading experts in payments innovation and the digital economy, advising multinational companies and sitting on boards of emerging AI, healthtech and real-time payments firms. In 2009, she founded PYMNTS.com, a top media platform covering innovation in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Webster is also the author of the NEXT newsletter and a co-founder of Market Platform Dynamics, specializing in driving and monetizing innovation across industries.
Darragh Buckley is founder and CEO of Increase, the banking infrastructure company behind Increase Bank. Previously, he was Stripe’s first employee, where he helped build the company’s early banking and payments integrations.