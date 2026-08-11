Furniture.com and Flex Pay Turn 77 Stores Into One Purchase

Highlights
Furniture shopping breaks down when a room requires products, policies and delivery arrangements from several sellers.
Separate retailers can also mean separate financing applications, balances and payment schedules.
Furniture.com and Flex Pay are trying to connect the pieces without turning participating retailers into anonymous suppliers.
Watch more: Need to Know With Tom Botts of Flex Pay by Upgrade and Dan Russotto of Furniture.com
Tom Botts is president of Flex Pay by Upgrade.
Dan Russotto is co-founder and general manager of Furniture.com.