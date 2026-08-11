OpenAI Courts Business Users With Premium ChatGPT

OpenAI says it will begin offering “Premium” seats for ChatGPT business customers.

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The new service, announced Monday (Aug. 10), is designed to give business users five times more usage than the artificial intelligence (AI) startup’s Standard seats, and without a five-hour usage limit.

“Premium gives your most active teammates the capacity to take on bigger projects and keep work moving,” the company said in its announcement.

“Business owners can turn sales reports, customer feedback and inventory data into an operating plan. Marketers can build whole campaigns from customer insights. Developers can use Codex to build, test and improve features across larger codebases. Premium seats unlock added productivity so your team never breaks their flow.”

Premium seats cost $125 per user per month, or $100 per user each month when billed annually, with Standard seats still at $25 per user per month, or $20 per user per month when billed on a yearly basis.

OpenAI has enjoyed a strong lead in the consumer AI space since it debuted ChatGPT in November 2022. But more recently, the company has faced stiffer competition from rival Anthropic’s Claude, which has become a favorite AI tool among enterprise users.

Writing about AI adoption earlier this year, PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster argued that tools such as ChatGPT and Claude have gained ground as people are introduced to AI models at work.

“ChatGPT expands outward from the consumer, earning trust in low-stakes, high-frequency tasks and carrying that trust into the workplace. The habit comes first; the enterprise follows,” Webster wrote.

“Claude follows the opposite path. It is encountered in the context of work, where precision matters and the cost of getting it wrong is higher. Contract analysis, code review and complex research are not entry points for casual use. They are reasons to adopt something new. In this case, the enterprise is not the endpoint but the starting point.”

Meanwhile, recent research from PYMNTS Intelligence finds that AI adoption in some industries is often strongest in areas of the business customers rarely glimpse.

As covered here last week, the research shows back-office work driving adoption, with revenue recognition topping use cases in financial services at 65%, followed by credit risk assessment and sales forecasting at 60% each.

“Like a new engine installed first in the most reliable part of a machine, AI is gaining ground where firms can test the output and trace how decisions were made,” that report said.