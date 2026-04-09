The Battle for AI Isn’t About Models — It’s About Habits
Think about how you shop. Not how you used to shop, but how you actually shop now. You probably do most of it on Amazon. Not all of it. You still go to a specialty running store for shoes, to a wine shop for a bottle for that special occasion dinner, maybe to a boutique for a dress or fancy shoes that need to be exactly right.
PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster is one of the world’s leading experts in payments innovation and the digital economy, advising multinational companies and sitting on boards of emerging AI, HealthTech and real-time payments firms, including as a non-executive director on the board of Sezzle, a publicly traded BNPL provider. In 2009, she founded PYMNTS.com, a top media platform covering innovation in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Webster is also the author of the NEXT newsletter and a co-founder of Market Platform Dynamics, specializing in driving and monetizing innovation across industries.