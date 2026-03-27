The Data Behind AI’s Shift to Everyday Consumer Use

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More Americans are now using artificial intelligence in their everyday lives, and usage is becoming more regular, increasingly mobile and more closely tied to dedicated apps. The latest PYMNTS Intelligence data shows a market moving from trial to habit as consumers make AI part of daily routines.

Consumer AI Usage

Majority Reached

AI use for personal tasks reached 54% of U.S. consumers in January, up five percentage points from December 2025. This is the clearest indication yet that AI has moved into the mainstream. One-third of consumers are now mainstream users, showing that adoption is not just widening but deepening.

AI Platform Shakeup

ChatGPT remains the top platform used by consumers, but other platforms are gaining ground fast. Claude’s user base rose 22% in January month over month, while Gemini grew 8%. Consumers are still using the market leader, but they’re also trying alternatives as the market develops.

App Advantage

Consumers are increasingly reaching AI through apps, not just websites. ChatGPT users are most likely to access the platform through a smartphone or tablet app, at 38%. Gemini also shows app-led usage at 36%. This suggests that some platforms are now everyday tools that consumers keep close at hand.

Power Migration

Consumers who use AI the most are the most likely to use platforms’ affiliated apps when doing so. Among ChatGPT power users, 48.2% use the smartphone app, compared with 37.1% of light users. Across major platforms, higher engagement generally goes hand in hand with stronger app use and less reliance on browser access.

AI Habits Shift

Consumers who have replaced older methods of getting things done in favor of AI tools are more likely to use installed apps. Consumer use of the ChatGPT app rises from 33% of those who say the platform has complemented their old habits to 44% of those who say it has mostly replaced old habits. As AI becomes part of routine behavior, app-based access becomes more common.

Methodology

“For Millions of Consumers, Using AI has Become Routine” is based on findings from the March 2026 edition of The Agentic AI Report, a PYMNTS Intelligence exclusive series. The findings come from a survey of 3,497 U.S. consumers conducted from Jan. 6–30, 2026. The sample was balanced to reflect the U.S. adult population by age, gender, education and income.