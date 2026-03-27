March 2026
PYMNTS Data Book

The Data Behind AI’s Shift to Everyday Consumer Use

More than half of adult America now uses artificial intelligence tools in their daily lives, taking what until recently was an experiment mainstream.

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    More Americans are now using artificial intelligence in their everyday lives, and usage is becoming more regular, increasingly mobile and more closely tied to dedicated apps. The latest PYMNTS Intelligence data shows a market moving from trial to habit as consumers make AI part of daily routines.

    Consumer AI Usage

    Majority Reached

    AI use for personal tasks reached 54% of U.S. consumers in January, up five percentage points from December 2025. This is the clearest indication yet that AI has moved into the mainstream. One-third of consumers are now mainstream users, showing that adoption is not just widening but deepening.

    AI Platform Shakeup

    ChatGPT remains the top platform used by consumers, but other platforms are gaining ground fast. Claude’s user base rose 22% in January month over month, while Gemini grew 8%. Consumers are still using the market leader, but they’re also trying alternatives as the market develops.

    App Advantage

    Consumers are increasingly reaching AI through apps, not just websites. ChatGPT users are most likely to access the platform through a smartphone or tablet app, at 38%. Gemini also shows app-led usage at 36%. This suggests that some platforms are now everyday tools that consumers keep close at hand.

    Power Migration

    Consumers who use AI the most are the most likely to use platforms’ affiliated apps when doing so. Among ChatGPT power users, 48.2% use the smartphone app, compared with 37.1% of light users. Across major platforms, higher engagement generally goes hand in hand with stronger app use and less reliance on browser access.

    AI Habits Shift

    Consumers who have replaced older methods of getting things done in favor of AI tools are more likely to use installed apps. Consumer use of the ChatGPT app rises from 33% of those who say the platform has complemented their old habits to 44% of those who say it has mostly replaced old habits. As AI becomes part of routine behavior, app-based access becomes more common.

    Methodology

    For Millions of Consumers, Using AI has Become Routine” is based on findings from the March 2026 edition of The Agentic AI Report, a PYMNTS Intelligence exclusive series. The findings come from a survey of 3,497 U.S. consumers conducted from Jan. 6–30, 2026. The sample was balanced to reflect the U.S. adult population by age, gender, education and income.

    About

    PYMNTS INTELLIGENCE

    PYMNTS Intelligence is a leading global data and analytics platform that uses proprietary data and methods to provide actionable insights on what’s now and what’s next in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Its team of data scientists includes leading economists, econometricians, survey experts, financial analysts and marketing scientists with deep experience in the application of data to the issues that define the future of the digital transformation of the global economy. This multi-lingual team has conducted original data collection and analysis in more than three dozen global markets for some of the world’s leading publicly traded and privately held firms.

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