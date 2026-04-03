April 2026
PYMNTS Data Book

Amazon’s Discretionary Surge Is Redrawing the Retail Battle

Retail is taking a smaller share of consumer spending, but the battle for those dollars is intensifying. This report shows how Amazon and Walmart are pulling farther apart, with Amazon reaching a record 11.1% of total U.S. retail spending in Q4 2025 while Walmart held steady as a go-to destination for essentials.

Get Unlimited Access
Complete the form below for free, unlimited access to all our Data Studies, Trackers, and PYMNTS Intelligence reports.

Thank you for registering. Please confirm your email to view all our Trackers.

    yesSubscribe to our daily newsletter, PYMNTS Today.

    By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

    Retail is accounting for a smaller share of total consumer spending compared to recent years, but competition within that shrinking pie is becoming more intense. As Amazon and Walmart compete for a larger piece of consumer wallets, their strategies are increasingly diverging. Amazon continues to capture a growing share of discretionary spending, particularly during peak shopping periods like the holiday season, while Walmart remains more firmly rooted in everyday essentials. This split is reshaping how households decide to allocate their spending between the two retail giants, reflecting broader shifts in consumer priorities and economic pressures. This PYMNTS Intelligence data book highlights five key takeaways from our latest data on consumer spending and retail performance.

    Walmart and Amazon’s Retail Race

    Retail Cooling

    Retail remains the largest category of consumer spending overall, but its share declined to approximately 30.8% in Q4 2025. This marks a noticeable drop from the elevated levels seen during the COVID-19 pandemic, as consumers redirect their spending toward services and other categories.

    Retail Spending Shift

    Within retail, spending patterns are evolving. Discretionary categories such as health products, electronics and apparel are gaining a larger share, while traditionally strong sectors like gasoline and auto sales are losing ground.

    Amazon’s Peak

    Amazon reached a new milestone by capturing 11.1% of total U.S. retail spending in Q4 2025. This growth was largely fueled by robust holiday shopping demand and the giant retailer’s strength in discretionary categories.

    Walmart’s Stability

    Walmart’s quarterly share has remained relatively steady, hovering between 7% and 8%, with minimal seasonal fluctuation. This consistency reflects its focus on essential goods and everyday low prices.

    The Retail Spending Divide

    Amazon now commands roughly 27% of discretionary spending, while Walmart’s share has declined to about 5% to 6%, underscoring a clear divide in consumer behavior.

    Methodology

    Amazon’s Discretionary Surge Is Redrawing the Retail Battle” is based on findings from the March 2026 edition of the PYMNTS Intelligence exclusive Share of Wallet: Amazon vs. Walmart series. The analysis is based on PYMNTS Intelligence estimates using Amazon and Walmart earnings reports, along with data from the U.S. Census Bureau and Bureau of Economic Analysis. It examines retail and consumer spending trends through Q4 2025. This data book focuses on five key insights from the report.

    About

    PYMNTS INTELLIGENCE

    PYMNTS Intelligence is a leading global data and analytics platform that uses proprietary data and methods to provide actionable insights on what’s now and what’s next in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Its team of data scientists includes leading economists, econometricians, survey experts, financial analysts and marketing scientists with deep experience in the application of data to the issues that define the future of the digital transformation of the global economy. This multi-lingual team has conducted original data collection and analysis in more than three dozen global markets for some of the world’s leading publicly traded and privately held firms.

    We are interested in your feedback on this report. If you have questions or comments, or if you would like to subscribe to this report, please email us at feedback@pymnts.com.

    Disclaimer

    PYMNTS Data Books may be updated periodically. While reasonable efforts are made to keep the content accurate and up to date, PYMNTS MAKES NO REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, REGARDING THE CORRECTNESS, ACCURACY, COMPLETENESS, ADEQUACY, OR RELIABILITY OF OR THE USE OF OR RESULTS THAT MAY BE GENERATED FROM THE USE OF THE INFORMATION OR THAT THE CONTENT WILL SATISFY YOUR REQUIREMENTS OR EXPECTATIONS. THE CONTENT IS PROVIDED “AS IS” AND ON AN “AS AVAILABLE” BASIS. YOU EXPRESSLY AGREE THAT YOUR USE OF THE CONTENT IS AT YOUR SOLE RISK. PYMNTS SHALL HAVE NO LIABILITY FOR ANY INTERRUPTIONS IN THE CONTENT THAT IS PROVIDED AND DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES WITH REGARD TO THE CONTENT, INCLUDING THE IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE, AND NONINFRINGEMENT AND TITLE. SOME JURISDICTIONS DO NOT ALLOW THE EXCLUSION OF CERTAIN WARRANTIES, AND, IN SUCH CASES, THE STATED EXCLUSIONS DO NOT APPLY. PYMNTS RESERVES THE RIGHT AND SHOULD NOT BE LIABLE SHOULD IT EXERCISE ITS RIGHT TO MODIFY, INTERRUPT, OR DISCONTINUE THE AVAILABILITY OF THE CONTENT OR ANY COMPONENT OF IT WITH OR WITHOUT NOTICE.
    PYMNTS SHALL NOT BE LIABLE FOR ANY DAMAGES WHATSOEVER, AND, IN PARTICULAR, SHALL NOT BE LIABLE FOR ANY SPECIAL, INDIRECT, CONSEQUENTIAL, OR INCIDENTAL DAMAGES, OR DAMAGES FOR LOST PROFITS, LOSS OF REVENUE, OR LOSS OF USE, ARISING OUT OF OR RELATED TO THE CONTENT, WHETHER SUCH DAMAGES ARISE IN CONTRACT, NEGLIGENCE, TORT, UNDER STATUTE, IN EQUITY, AT LAW, OR OTHERWISE, EVEN IF PYMNTS HAS BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES.
    SOME JURISDICTIONS DO NOT ALLOW FOR THE LIMITATION OR EXCLUSION OF LIABILITY FOR INCIDENTAL OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES, AND IN SUCH CASES, SOME OF THE ABOVE LIMITATIONS DO NOT APPLY. THE ABOVE DISCLAIMERS AND LIMITATIONS ARE PROVIDED BY PYMNTS AND ITS PARENTS, AFFILIATED AND RELATED COMPANIES, CONTRACTORS, AND SPONSORS, AND EACH OF ITS RESPECTIVE DIRECTORS, OFFICERS, MEMBERS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, CONTENT COMPONENT PROVIDERS, LICENSORS, AND ADVISERS.
    Components of the content original to and the compilation produced by PYMNTS is the property of PYMNTS and cannot be reproduced without its prior written permission.