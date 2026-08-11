Tech’s Big Push to Make AI Content Traceable
The internet’s response to AI slop has mostly worked backward. Platforms scan content after it is already uploaded, then try to guess whether a machine wrote it, an inherently probabilistic bet that it is losing ground as synthetic content gets cheaper to produce. Anthropic, Apple, Canon and Google are each building a different layer underneath that guesswork: proof of where content came from, established the moment it is created, not detecting after the fact.