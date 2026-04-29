Ramp Launches AI Agents to Automate Corporate Procurement

Ramp has added a fleet of artificial intelligence (AI) agents to its procurement platform.

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The new agents can triage employee requests, source vendors, review contract terms and handle compliance checks, the company said in a Wednesday (April 29) press release.

Because the platform runs on anonymized pricing benchmarks and vendor data from millions of Ramp transactions, it can provide smaller companies with the sort of benchmark data that might be used by Fortune 500 firms, according to the release.

The company’s new AI agents reinforce this effort with their abilities to spot compliance risks and identify savings opportunities, per the release.

The need for these sorts of capabilities has risen with the growing adoption of AI by businesses, because AI contracts are increasingly expensive and feature new kinds of pricing models, the release said.

“The tools companies use to buy haven’t kept pace with the speed or sophistication of what they’re buying,” Ramp Chief Product Officer Geoff Charles said in the release. “We built a purchasing platform where AI agents do the work. Finance teams can hire Ramp as an extension of their team to run purchasing end-to-end.”

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Ramp Procurement customers, on average, reduce their vendor costs by 16% annually and cut the amount of time spent on manual purchasing work by 46 hours per month, per the release.

The PYMNTS Intelligence report “The Investment Impact of GenAI Operating Standards on Enterprise Adoption” found that among U.S. firms generating at least $1 billion in annual revenue, 25% are actively using generative AI in their procure-to-pay cycle and another 48% are considering doing so.

Ramp released its first set of AI agents, Agents for Controllers, in July 2025 and its second, Agents for AP, in October 2025.

In March, Ramp and Visa announced that they were introducing AI agents that automate corporate bill pay, reduce manual work, curb spend and unlock savings. The companies said these agents would provide Ramp customers with greater payment flexibility and more control over corporate spend.

Ramp said at the time that its enterprise customer base grew 133% year over year in 2025 as companies seek a replacement for old infrastructure burdened by manual controls and disconnected systems.

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