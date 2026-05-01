ERP Data Can Fuel Enterprise AI. So Why Wont Vendors Let It?

Highlights
Enterprise customers of SAP have complained the provider’s new API access rules are creating uncertainty around AI use and integration.
The ambiguity is heightening compliance concerns for larger businesses hesitant to invest in AI workflows that might later violate certain operational policies.
As AI adoption accelerates and ERP data becomes central to cross-platform ecosystems, the dispute represents a stand-in for broader tensions between vendor control and customer flexibility.
The tech stack powering the office of the CFO is evolving from a monolith to an ecosystem. And it’s resulting in some growing pains, as corporate customer pushback on new rules around API access from one of the world’s largest enterprise software providers, SAP, reveal.